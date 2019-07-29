A new Thom Yorke song is set to appear in Edward Norton film ‘Motherless Brooklyn’

It's set to be "an old-world melancholy ballad"

Edward Norton has revealed that he’s recruited Thom Yorke to write a song for his new film Motherless Brooklyn.

The Radiohead frontman released his new solo album ‘ANIMA’ last month, and is set to share new track ‘Daily Battles’, written for the film.

Speaking toRolling Stone, Norton revealed the existence of the new track. “I wanted Thom to write an old-world melancholy ballad,” the director, who also stars in the film, says.

“I wanted his voice to be the properties for [Norton’s character] Lionel’s voice.”

‘Daily Battles’ is set to appear in a jazz bar scene in the film, and was given to Wynton Marsalis who has produced a jazz arrangement of the track.

Motherless Brooklyn started production last year. It’s based on Jonathan Lethem’s 1999 novel of the same name, and set to feature the likes Willem Dafoe, Bruce Willis, Alec Baldwin and Leslie Mann.

‘ANIMA’ follows Yorke’s last solo album ‘Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes’ and his soundtrack to the new version of horror classic ‘Suspiria’, and comes complete with a short Netflix film directed by Paul Thomas Anderson.

In a four-star review of the record, NME said: “This is an artfully produced fever dream of an album that, in its doominess, suggests we should continue to pay credence to the prophet Thom Yorke.”