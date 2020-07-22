New track written by Fiona Apple to feature in ‘Central Park’ season finale

Fiona Apple has written a new song for the season finale of Apple TV+’s Central Park – listen to it below.

The New York singer-songwriter, who released her fifth album ‘Fetch The Bolt Cutters’ in April, teamed up with David Lucky to pen ‘New York Doesn’t Like Your Face’ for the animated musical series.

It will feature in the final episode of Central Park‘s first season, ‘A Fish Called Snakehead’, which is due to arrive on Apple TV+ this coming Friday (July 24). The track will be performed by the character Ashley (played by Audra McDonald).

Ahead of the finale’s release, a snippet of the scene featuring Apple and Lucky’s song has been shared on YouTube.

Each episode of Central Park features music from different artists. Over the course of season one, original songs from the likes of Meghan Trainor, Cyndi Lauper and Aimee Mann have appeared.

NME hailed Central Park as “TV’s most wholesome new show” in a recent feature, saying that it “might be the most positive TV show made in eons!”

Last year, Apple contributed a new track to a Halloween episode of Bob’s Burgers. The special also featured the character Eugene ‘Gene’ Belcher dressed up as “Fiona Applesauce”, whom he described as “Fiona Apple’s saucy aunt”.

Meanwhile, Fiona Apple recently announced a physical version of ‘Fetch The Bolt Cutters’.