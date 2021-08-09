TSHA’s ‘Sister’ video to launch Outernet’s new immersive cultural centre in London

A VIDEO by TSHA song and an accompanying 360° music video will launch an immersive cultural centre set to open in London this autumn.

‘Sister’, directed by Alice Bloomfield and produced by Ridley Scott Creative Group and Black Dog Films, will feature an Arcadian manga-inspired world that will debut on the world’s largest indoor screens at Outernet London. The project is a beneficiary of the first Tomorrow Now (TMRW NW) commission.

The TMRW NW partnership was launched by the Ridley Scott Creative Group and Outernet Global last year to seek out young creatives who are able to produce exciting films and audio-visual content that can be fully realised on the Outernet’s screen scale.

TSHA’s song and music video will be shown at Outernet London later this year as the new media and culture hub throws open its doors in Denmark Street.

Three new venues are also due to open as part of the venture including the return of the iconic 12 Bar Club. And the Outernet’s Denmark Street location is tied to British music history; the street and its nearby surrounding are where artists including David Bowie and The Sex Pistols formerly made music, lived and hung out.

Director Alice Bloomfield said: “This has been an amazing opportunity and especially exciting from a creative angle, given the unique space. I’ve loved exploring the possibilities of the building and adapting my narrative to fit a 360 environment, so that the viewer is completely immersed in the world I’ve created. I’ve also never worked on anything anywhere near this scale before, so it’s going to be crazy seeing my work on the massive screens. I think having five full walls of animation paired with TSHA’s tune is going to be something really special.”

Philip O’Ferrall, CEO of Outernet Global, added: “As we draw nearer to launching Outernet London, we understand the importance of first impressions. We partnered with the Black Dog Films and created TMRW NW to find the young mavericks, visionaries, and pioneers that could produce something truly jaw-dropping for those first visitors to Outernet.

‘Alice’s vision is timely and timeless. There is something so warm and reassuring about her world that sits in perfect counterpoint to the bustle of central London life. By bringing it to life on our screens, you feel completely wrapped up in it. It’s like going for a leafy walk through a rustic paradise on a summer’s day…right outside Tottenham Court Road tube. We’re beyond excited.”

In other news, last year TSHA, an NME 100 graduate, spoke about the impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on her earnings.