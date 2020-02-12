New Tupac documentary to discuss theory that rapper faked his own death

A new Tupac documentary is set to explore the theory that the iconic rapper faked his own death.

A report from Las Vegas-based KTNV Channel 13 says that Vegas filmmaker Rick Boss is making a film discussing the possibility that Tupac is indeed still alive.

According to the report, the film initially titled 2Pac: The Great Escape From UMC will run through the events of the rapper’s shooting in 1996 and a supposed escape plot from University Medical Center, in which he employs a body double and escapes to New Mexico.

“This movie is about Tupac actually escaping from University Medical Center here in Vegas and relocating to New Mexico [and] getting protection from the Navajo tribe,” Boss told KTNV.

“When certain FBI agencies are looking for you, they are going to block the airport,” the filmmaker continued. “So you can’t travel out so the best way to escape is through helicopter, private helicopter to another state.”

According to XXL, Boss says he got this information about the supposed forgery from Tupac’s inner circle of family and friends.

“You can write a fiction. You can write a fiction story but this is not a fiction,” he said. “This is facts through certain people I know.”

Tupac will be played in the movie by Richard Garcia, who believed that Tupac is indeed dead.

“He’s gone but he lives on,” the actor added. “Like you said, like his mother said, he lives on through all of us and through our memories and through our hearts and through our tribute.”

Earlier this week, a US news site seemingly revealed that Tupac was alive and well and living in New Zealand.

It follows a 2019 report that a man who claims he helped Tupac fake his death then faked his own death to prove the rapper is still alive.