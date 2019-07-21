Watch a beautiful new video for David Bowie’s ‘Space Oddity’ to mark its 50th anniversary

The official clip from Tim Pope also celebrates the 1969 Moon landing

A new video for David Bowie’s ‘Space Oddity’ has been released to mark the 50th anniversary of the single – along with the Apollo 11 Moon landing. Check it out below.

Uploaded to the late singer’s official website, the Tim Pope-directed visuals contain never before seen clips of Bowie performing at his 50th birthday concert at Madison Square Garden in 1997. It’s also cut with studio-shot footage produced for the backdrop of 1990’s Sound & Vision tour.

“I imagined David singing now in the celebration of the moon landing. Speechless,” said one viewer. Another commented: “Stunning. Perfect. I was crying and smiling at the same time.”

As Rolling Stone report, the video was premiered at a commemorative NASA event at Washington, DC’s Kennedy Center yesterday (July 20).

‘Space Oddity’ was fittingly released just days before Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin made their lunar surface touch down on July 20, 1969. The BBC used the track to soundtrack their coverage of the historic moment.

However, Bowie wasn’t completely sold on the song’s inclusion. “I’m sure they really weren’t listening to the lyrics at all!” he said in a later interview.

The audio accompaniment to the new video is the 2019 mix of Bowie’s hit single, which forms part of the recently-released 7-inch EP box set. Also featured in the special anniversary collection is a new version of its B-side, ‘Wild Eyed Boy from Freecloud’.

Meanwhile, it has also been confirmed that Mattel are releasing a Ziggy Stardust-inspired Barbie to celebrate a half-century of ‘Space Oddity’.