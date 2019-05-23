A new visual album by The Lonely Island has arrived on Netflix

It's the trio's first album since 2016

The Lonely Island have released a new visual album on Netflix.

Released earlier this morning (May 23), the comedy trio’s latest album, ‘The Lonely Island Presents: The Unauthorized Bash Brothers Experience’, is a 30-minute compilation of music videos.

Announced as a mysterious project yesterday (May 22) without a release date, fans didn’t have to wait long before the trio (made up of Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer and Jorma Taccone) delivered the follow-up to 2016’s ‘Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping’.

See the movie’s announcement below:

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Responsible for songs such as ‘Dick In A Box’, ‘I’m On A Boat’, ‘I Just Had Sex’ and ‘Jack Sparrow’, Samberg, Schaffer and Taccone are heading out on tour this summer for the first time. They are due to play Bonnaroo Music Festival, as well as perform headline dates in Washington D.C., Philadelphia, New York, Brooklyn, Boston, Detroit and Minneapolis.

Meanwhile, Seth Rogen and The Lonely Island are still on track to make their spoof Fyre Festival film, after teasing the project in 2017.

Rogen initially tweeted about writing a movie about a festival going ‘horribly wrong’, with The Lonely Island adding, “For real, thinking about suing #FyreFestival for stealing our idea.” Jorma Taccone has since assured fans that the project is still going ahead.