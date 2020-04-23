New Whitney Houston biopic ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ announced

Whitney Houston‘s estate has announced a new biopic of the late singer.

I Wanna Dance With Somebody will be produced by Clive Davis and directed by Stella Maghie, and becomes the first official film to be released about the late singer.

According to a press release, the new film arrives after David approached producer and screenwriter Anthony McCarten (Bohemian Rhapsody) with the idea to make a film about Houston, who died aged 48 in 2012.

Advertisement

“From all my personal and professional experience with Whitney from her late teenage years to her tragic premature death, I know the full Whitney Houston story has not yet been told,” Davis said of the new project.

“I am so glad that Anthony McCarten has committed to a no holds barred, musically rich screenplay that finally reveals the whole Whitney whose vocal genius deeply affected the world while she fiercely battled the demons that were to be her undoing.”

Since the singer’s death, a 2018 documentary called Whitney has been released, alongside an unauthorised 2015 biopic.

Earlier this year, a Whitney Houston hologram live tour came to the UK. Reviewing the tour’s stop in Manchester, NME called it “2020’s most controversial gig,” adding: “This evening may be well-intentioned, and doesn’t feel entirely like the cynical cash cow some have presented it as, but it’s worth wondering whether a woman who seemed to have so little control over her life is facing a similar challenge in death.”

Advertisement

Houston is set to be inducted into 2020’s Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame, which will take place in November.

The ceremony was due to take place on May 2 but was pushed back due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak..