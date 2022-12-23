New Wu-Tang Clan book ‘Legacy’ comes encased in 400 pound steel chamber

The new Wu-Tang Clan book Legacy comes encased in a 400-pound steel chamber and is limited to just 36 copies.

The new coffee table book is a strictly limited edition item, which has been published to coincide with the 30th anniversary of Wu-Tang Clan’s seminal 1993 album ‘Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)’. The 300-page leather-bound book features never-before-seen photos of all 10 members of the group captured by photographers including Danny Hasting and Kyle Christy.

The steel chamber’s globe-like design was inspired by the bronze ritual bowls from the Chinese Zhou Dynasty. They were individually designed by artist Gethin Jones, a protege of Antony Gormley, and are made from steel and bronze. Each is handcrafted to order and costs $360,000 (£298,872).

Advertisement

Check out a close-up of the sculptures below:

Earlier this year, ‘Enter The Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)’ was archived in the Library Of Congress, alongside A Tribe Called Quest’s ‘Low End Theory’ and Alicia Keys’ ‘Songs In A Minor’.

Bob Dylan also recently revealed himself to be a fan of the rap collective in a recent interview. In a Wall Street Journal interview, he praised them and Eminem for their “feeling for words and language”, saying he enjoys “anybody whose vision parallels mine.”

Elsewhere, a documentary about Wu-Tang Clan founding member Ol’ Dirty Bastard is currently in the works, which aims to “humanise ODB as a man, a father, and a husband like never before, providing an intimate picture of ODB’s life and reflecting on his lasting impact on music and culture.”

The rapper, real name Russell Tyrone Jones, passed away in November 2004 at the age of 35 following an accidental drug overdose.