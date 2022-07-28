New York City dates announced for second international David Bowie fan convention

The dates for the second international David Bowie fan convention have been revealed.

Held in New York City, the event will take place from June 17-June 18, 2023 at the venue Terminal 5. Tickets go on sale here tomorrow (July 29) at 3pm BST/10am ET.

It follows the inaugural David Bowie fan convention held in Liverpool last month. More than 1,500 fans from across the globe gathered to listen to talks by the late musician’s collaborators as well as to watch performances and get dressed up for the ‘Bowie Ball’.

The next convention coincides with both the 40th anniversary of the release of Bowie’s album ‘Let’s Dance’ and the 50th anniversary of the release of ‘Aladdin Sane’.

Limited VIP Tickets will afford fans the opportunity to visit key New York City locations linked to Bowie’s work and his life living there including Andy Warhol’s Factory, CBGB and Max’s Kansas City venues – as well as Bowie’s apartment.

Dave Pichilingi, co-founder of the David Bowie World Fan Convention, said: “Taking the David Bowie World Fan Convention to New York is to take the story to the heart of his story, with the recording of albums including those later-life classics, ‘The Next Day‘ and ‘Blackstar’, as well as ‘Let’s Dance’ and ‘Never Let Me Down’ all being rooted in the city.

“This year’s event proved the status of musicians, photographers, film makers and other high-profile Bowie collaborators that this event can attract and New York will certainly be no different.”

Guests at the Liverpool event included: ‘Young Americans’ vocalist Robin Clark; resident Bowie bassist Gail Ann Dorsey; ‘Blackstar‘ collaborator Donny McCaslin, and the last surviving member of Bowie’s Spiders From Mars backing band, Woody Woodmansey.

Guests and events for the 2023 are yet to be announced.

In other news, a new trailer has been released for the Bowie documentary Moonage Daydream.

Directed by Brett Morgen (The Kid Stays In The Picture, Cobain: Montage Of Heck), the film is described as an “experiential cinematic odyssey” that is narrated by Bowie and explores his creative, musical and spiritual journey.

It’s the first film to be officially sanctioned by Bowie’s estate, with the director having access to never-before-seen concert footage.