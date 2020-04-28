Watch NYC firefighter play ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ on guitar in tribute to healthcare workers

A firefighter delivered a stirring rendition of ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ on guitar outside a New York City hospital last week in recognition of the efforts of healthcare workers in combatting the coronavirus crisis.

The street performance of the US national anthem took place last Thursday (April 23) during the show of appreciation for healthcare workers that is taking place in New York every day at 7PM.

FDNY firefighter Louis DeRosa of Ladder 15 was the guitarist in question, and he played ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ atop a fire engine outside the NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in Lower Manhattan.

FDNY Firefighter Louis DeRosa #Ladder15 plays in honor of the #HealthcareHeroes at @nyphospital Lower Manhattan. FDNY salutes all who continue to serve in the city’s response to COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/izmC2QYuEi — FDNY (@FDNY) April 24, 2020

The below Facebook-posted footage of DeRosa’s performance has been viewed over 3.1 million times.

Here is a video of Ladder 15 member Louis Derosa playing the National Anthem at yesterday’s 7pm hospital visit to a Lower Manhattan Hospital. Posted by Uniformed Firefighters Association of Greater New York on Friday, April 24, 2020

Earlier this month, stars from an array of fictional US medical dramas and sitcoms — such as Scrubs, House, ER and Grey’s Anatomy — paid collective tribute to healthcare workers across the world.

A video organised and presented by former House star Olivia Wilde featured a host of well-known faces, including Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Patrick Dempsey, Sandra Oh, Julianna Margulies and Neil Patrick Harris. The result was a four-minute celebration of the tireless work of the world’s medical professionals in tackling the coronavirus outbreak.