New York City Mayor Eric Adams has announced that COVID vaccination will no longer be required to attend gigs in the city.

Vaccination has been a requirement of entry for all gigs since live music returned last summer, with anti-vax protestors gathering outside Foo Fighters’ reopening concert at Madison Square Garden.

In an announcement in the city’s Times Square, Adams confirmed that from Monday, May 7, vaccination will no longer be required to attend gigs as well as restaurants, bars and gyms.

“Businesses previously covered will still have the flexibility to require proof of vaccination or masking indoors if they choose,” Adams’ office confirmed.

The Mayor did go on to stress that “COVID changes, it shifts, it modifies, and we must be willing to do the same.”

Watch the speech below.

Last month, industry insiders and health experts spoke to NME about what US fans can expect from live music during the next stage of the ongoing pandemic.

After being postponed three times during the pandemic, Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is set to return to Southern California this April. One of the world’s biggest festivals, the event draws up to 125,000 fans to the Indio desert a day, which is why health officials initially forced the event to cancel, pointing to the high risk of viral spread due to the large number of attendees.

But last month, the festival announced they had dropped all COVID-19 precautions for attendees.

“In accordance with local guidelines, there will be no vaccination, testing or masking requirements at Coachella 2022,” their safety page was updated to read. The page does clarify however that this policy could change based on any updated California Department of Public Health guidelines.