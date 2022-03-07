New York City removes proof of vaccination rule for gig venues

Gig-goers in New York City are no longer required to provide proof of vaccination against COVID to gain entry to live events.

As the office of New York City mayor Eric Adams confirmed on Friday (March 4), the ‘Key To NYC’ vaccine mandate was removed today (Monday, March 7).

From now on, people visiting indoor venues – including restaurants, fitness facilities, and entertainment establishments – don’t need to show that they are protected against the virus before being admitted.

However, such settings “will still have the flexibility to require proof of vaccination or masking indoors if they choose” to do so. You can see the thread of tweets below.

BREAKING: NYC is lifting the indoor mask mandate for DOE schools K-12, starting Monday, March 7. Masks will be optional in indoor settings & will be available for anyone who wants to wear one. Masks will continue to be required for all settings with kids under 5 years of age. https://t.co/2xd31PChrG — NYC Mayor's Office (@NYCMayorsOffice) March 4, 2022

The ‘Key to NYC’ measure was introduced back in August. Under the rule, New Yorkers had to provide evidence of having received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine in order to enter indoor concert venues, Broadway shows, movie theatres, gyms, restaurants and more.

Citizens were able to prove their vaccination status via the city’s NYC Covid Safe app, the state’s Excelsior pass or on a paper vaccine card from the Centers For Disease Control And Prevention.

As the New York Times reports, the statewide seven-day average test positivity rate was below 2 per cent as of February 27, with fewer than 2,000 hospitalizations, for the first time since last Autumn.

“New Yorkers should be getting out and enjoying our amazing city,” Eric Adams said at an official press conference. “The fight may not be over, but we’re clearly winning the war. We are open for business and New York City has its groove back.”

Back in June 2021, Foo Fighters played the first full-capacity arena show in New York since the start of the pandemic. They performed at NYC’s Madison Square Garden in front of over 15,000 fans, who were required to show proof of vaccination prior to the gig.