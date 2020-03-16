News Music News

New York City to close all cinemas and concert venues to tackle coronavirus

“Our lives are all changing in ways that were unimaginable just a week ago."

Nick Reilly
New York has ordered a shutdown of cinemas and concert venues (Picture: Getty)

New York City will close all movie theaters, concert venues, nightclubs and small theatres in a bid to tackle coronavirus.

Mayor Bill de Blasio confirmed that the executive order will come into force on Tuesday, and described the disease as an “unprecedented threat”.

“Our lives are all changing in ways that were unimaginable just a week ago,” de Blasio tweeted. “We are taking a series of actions that we never would have taken otherwise in an effort to save the lives of loved ones and our neighbors. Now it is time to take yet another drastic step.”

He added: “Tomorrow, I will sign an Executive Order limiting restaurants, bars and cafes to food take-out and delivery. Nightclubs, movie theaters, small theater houses, and concert venues must all close. The order will go into effect Tuesday, March 17 at 9:00 AM.”

Describing the effect it will have upon the city, de Blasio said: “This is not a decision I make lightly. These places are part of the heart and soul of our city. They are part of what it means to be a New Yorker. But our city is facing an unprecedented threat, and we must respond with a wartime mentality. We will come through this, but until we do, we must make whatever sacrifices necessary to help our fellow New Yorkers.”

The decision comes after 3,482 cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in the United States, with the majority in New York state. At the time of writing, the disease has claimed the lives of over 6000 people across the globe.

In the wake of de Blasio’s announcement, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti also confirmed that the city will now shut movie theatres, concert venues and bars.

Last night, leading US stars such as Lady GagaTaylor Swift and Miley Cyrus urged their fans to stay at home and self-isolate in the wake of the global coronavirus outbreak.

They follow Ariana Grande, who previously urged fans to take the coronavirus pandemic more seriously.

Yesterday, it was confirmed that Universal Music CEO Lucian Grange has been hospitalised after testing positive for the disease.

