New York drive-in festival to be held outside Yankee Stadium

A drive-in festival in New York City is set to be held in one of the car parks near to the city’s famous Yankee Stadium this summer.

The ‘Uptown Drive-In’ is currently in the process of being planned, with organisers hoping to kick off a series of events from July 4 into August.

A sign-up page for ‘Uptown Drive-In”s mailing list reveals that MASC Hospitality Group have been planning the event, which will be staged in a car park near to the baseball stadium, since late March.

Advertisement

The event space will feature a lifted stage with large screens, while sound will be streamed from a PA system directly to car radios. Cars will be asked to park 10 feet away from each other, while only 200 cars will be allowed to register for each event.

“We have created a social distancing playground to serve as the first step to normalisation and made it right here in our beloved Bronx,” a statement from the group says. “We are proud to present a complete drive-in experience with live performances from local artists, car side dinner service from our fantastic street vendors, drinks from local and national brands, a movie feature presentation, games, raffles, and tons of giveaways. All right here by Yankee Stadium.”

MASC say they are working with authorities from both the city and state of New York “to guarantee proper Covid-19-related procedures and precautions are applied”.

Tickets for ‘Uptown Drive-In’ will be available online only on a first-come, first-served basis.

Yankee Stadium told CNN that they are not hosting the event, nor are they affiliated with the planned festival.

Advertisement

Last week, the DJ and producer Carnage announced ‘Road Rave’, a drive-in music festival that’ll take place in Florida next month.