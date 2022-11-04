New York City’s The Backfires release track, ‘Reflections On My TV’ announce tour with Courteeners

New York City-based transatlantic four-piece The Backfires have shared a new video for their single, ‘Reflections On My TV’. They’ve also announced new tour dates opening for Courteeners.

Watch the video and check out the tour itinerary below.

“‘Reflections On My TV’ deals with how a former lover or friend can haunt you, reflecting in all aspects of your life,” the band said. “It’s got the uncomplicated glamour of a guitar song that feels true to the live sound we’ve been developing in New York City since January 2022.”

Advertisement

The band formed in 2018, when lead vocalist Alex Gomez left NYC to study in London and met guitarist Harry Ruprecht and drummer Max Wanduragala. They returned to the states in 2019 with Matt Walter joining them on bass before they recorded their debut EP, ‘Consider The Backfires’. Earlier this year, the band returned to London where they recorded singles, ‘Blindsided’ and ‘Reflections On My TV’.

The band’s mini-tour with Courteeners kicks off this month in Boston, Massachusetts on November 10. Check out ticket details here.

The Backfires tour with Courteeners

NOVEMBER

10 – Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall

11 – Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg

12 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom

13 – Philadelphia, PA – Foundry at the Fillmore

Back in September, Courteeners shared an “unearthed” track from the ‘St. Jude’ sessions. The song will appear on the Manchester band’s 15th anniversary reissue of their debut studio album, which is due for release on January 13, 2023. Additionally, the band are set to perform their debut record in its entirety at Heaton Park in Manchester on June 9, 2023.

Advertisement

Back in July, Courteeners debuted a new song titled ‘Lie Back And Think Of England’ during an intimate headline show in London. Fray and co’s sixth and most recent album, ‘More. Again. Forever.’, came out in January 2020.