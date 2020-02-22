New York City punks Public Practice have announced details of their debut album and shared its first single.

‘Gentle Grip’ will come out on May 15 via NYC’s Wharf Cat Records, and is being previewed with a video for first single ‘Compromised’.

Speaking of the new track, vocalist Sam York says: “‘Compromised’ deals with the moral gymnastics that many of us struggle with daily just to be a human in this world. How do we balance our desire for material pleasures with our need to be seen as moral and good? What’s more important, the shoe or where it came from? How it was made or how it looks? I am no shining example and I struggle with this constantly.”

The new collage video for the new track was made by Josie Keefe and Jonny Campolo, who add: “Inspired by luscious lips, dazzling eyes and manicured hands of the past, we recreated layouts, postures, and makeup techniques from vintage cosmetic advertisements. The video splits the body into eyes, lips, and hands – bringing the artwork of Public Practice’s music to life.” Watch it below.

Public Practice, who are formed from members of recently deceased NYC post-punks WALL, are included in the NME 100 – a century of essential new artists for 2020.

“WALL were New York’s most promising new punks before they split in 2019,” NME write. “Half the band have become Public Practice, and are taking things in a funkier direction. Their slim output so far is unashamedly danceable, while vocalist Sam York disappears on fascinating tangents, mumbling to herself.”

The band are set to take ‘Gentle Grip’ on their first ever UK tour this May. The dates begin in Southampton at Heartbreakers on May 4, ending up at Brighton’s The Great Escape. View the dates below.

Public Practice will play:

May

4th – Southampton, Heartbreakers

5th – London, Electrowerkz

6th – London, Rough Trade East

7th – Manchester, YES

8th – Leeds, Brudenell Social Club (with Bambara)

9th – Glasgow, Nice N Sleazy

10th – Edinburgh, Sneaky Pete’s

12th – Birmingham, Hare & Hounds

13th – Bristol, Louisiana

14th – Brighton, The Great Escape