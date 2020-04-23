New York rapper Fred The Godson has died after contracting the coronavirus earlier this month.

The rapper, who was named as one of the XXL Freshman class in 2011 alongside the likes of Kendrick Lamar and Mac Miller, revealed on April 6 that he was in hospital and had been placed on a ventilator after contracting the coronavirus.

According to Complex, he started to make positive progress in hospital, but lost his battle against the virus earlier today (April 23).

A prominent figure on the New York rap scene, Fred made his breakthrough in 2010 thanks to his ‘Armageddon’ mixtape, which featured guest spots from Cam’ron, Busta Rhymes, Waka Flocka Flame, Styles P, and others.

He would go on to collaborate with Diddy, Meek Mill, and Pusha-T among others, and earlier this year he dropped ‘Training Day’, a collaborative project with Saturday Night Live alum Jay Pharoah.

Nas led tributes, posting to Instagram, “Peace to you Fred The God Son on your grand ascension. Prayers to your family. Salute.”

“Condolences to your family, kids, and love ones your BARS and GREAT ENERGY will never be forgotten rest up KING,” Jadakiss said, paying tribute to Fred on Instagram.

G-Unit rapper Lloyd Banks wrote: “Rest In Peace Fred the Godson my condolences to his family.”

Kxng Crooked said: “Aye Fred I’m sittin here thinking of that story you was tellin us in the stu about you sleep walking when you was a youngin.. That shit gave us goosebumps.. I gotta remember the good times right now because this shit is sad af.. RIP FRED”

Rapper Grafh said: “No. No @fredthegodsonmusic no. Damn it. No way. I really really truly thought it was gonna be ok man. Blessings to you & you family my brother. We were working on a project together so we were talking & building every day. I really thought all of our prayers would have worked.”

“From God we come and to him we shall all return,” DJ Green Lantern posted to Instagram, paying tribute to Fred.

