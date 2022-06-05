New York set to ban hidden fees on gig tickets with new bill

Hidden fees on gig tickets are set to banned under a new bill in New York State.

The new bill passed the state senate and assembly in New York this week (June 3) and now just needs to be signed by Governor Kathy Hochul.

As Stereogum report, the bill will mean that public-facing ticket prices will need to be “all-in” instead of having extra fees tagged on at the last minute, with the price needing to be displayed in a “clear and conspicuous manner.”

Advertisement

Senate Investigations and Government Operations Committee chair James Skoufis told Billboard of the deal: “I agree with the statement that people should pay, and will pay, whatever they want to pay for a ticket.

But they should know what that is. Oftentimes, they’re not told what that value is.”

Other reaction to the bill came from Ticketmaster, whose managing director Marla Ostroff said: “We are supportive of industry-wide reforms and believe even more can be done to aid artists in delivering tickets to fans at their set price points.

“We would like to thank Assemblymember O’Donnell, in particular, for his work and steadfast support of the New York entertainment community.”

Advertisement

Last month (May 17), the New York State Senate passed another bill limiting the use of song lyrics as evidence in court by prosecutors.

First touted last November, the purpose of this bill is to set a new high bar compelling prosecutors to show “clear and convincing evidence” that a defendant’s rap song, video, or other “creative expression” is “literal, rather than figurative or fictional”.

In Atlanta, YSL (Young Slime Life) rappers Young Thug and Gunna have been charged in Georgia, with a large amount of prosecutors’ case against them being taken from their song lyrics.

Both rappers were named in a 28-person grand jury indictment and charged with conspiracy to violate the state of Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.