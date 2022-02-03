New York University launches new course on Taylor Swift

New York University’s Clive Davis Institute has launched a new course on Taylor Swift.

The course began at the Davis Institute, which is part of New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts, on January 26 and will run through to March 9.

Set to be taught by Rolling Stone’s Brittany Spanos, the course will cover “Swift’s evolution as a creative music entrepreneur, the legacy of pop and country songwriters, discourses of youth and girlhood, and the politics of race in contemporary popular music” (via Variety).

“This course proposes to deconstruct both the appeal and aversions to Taylor Swift through close readings of her music and public discourse as it relates to her own growth as an artist and a celebrity,” a description adds.

“Through readings, lectures and more, the class delves into analyses of the culture and politics of teen girlhood in pop music, fandom, media studies, whiteness and power as it relates to her image and the images of those who have both preceded and succeeded her. We’ll also consider topics like copyright and ownership, American nationalism and the ongoing impact of social media on the pop music industry.”

The Swift course already has a long waiting list of students, a representative for the course told Variety. Swift has also been invited to speak to the class.

“Teaching a course at Clive Davis has been a dream of mine since I attended NYU,” Spanos said in a statement. “I took several of the Topics in Recorded Music courses in the program while an undergrad and they were foundational to my work as a music journalist.

“I’ve been covering Taylor Swift since I began my writing career a decade ago and have been a super fan of hers for even longer. It’s such an honour to be able to share my Swiftie expertise with a sharp group of students. I hope to help them rethink how to engage with one of the things world’s biggest and sometimes divisive stars, in the same way Clive professors like Jason King, Vivien Goldman and Joe Levy did for me when I took their courses.”

Last week a Swift-themed version of Wordle, named Taylordle, was launched online.