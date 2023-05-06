New Zealand launch bid to enter Eurovision 2024 with comedy single

New Zealand have launched a bid to join the Eurovision Song Contest in 2024, sharing a new comedy single – watch below.

The bid comes courtesy of Kiwi brewery Yeastie Boys, who have started a petition to urge organisers to let the country join neighbours Australia in the contest.

Founder Stu McKinlay said: “We’ve become big Eurovision fans since arriving here in the UK but we really miss having our own country to cringe at while simultaneously supporting unwaveringly.

“I was the youngest of five kids and whenever my older siblings went to gigs, I was too young to join them. Australia being in Eurovision, when New Zealand hasn’t been invited, gives me the same vibes and I don’t like it.”

He added: “New Zealanders grow up with a sense of social justice being very important and Australia being invited to Eurovision without New Zealand is like inviting someone to your wedding but not giving them a plus one!

“Everyone loves New Zealand and finds us cute and non-threatening and that makes us a sure thing for doing well in the public vote. I mean who really likes Australia?”

The song behind the bid is called ‘Eurovusion (Open Up)’ by comedy duo Two Hearts – check it out below.

The Eurovision Song Contest takes place in Liverpool next week, with the UK hosting in honour of last year’s winners Ukraine. The semi-finals take place on Tuesday 9 and Thursday 11 May, before the grand finals on Saturday 13 May. Check out all of the competing songs here.

Sam Ryder, Netta and Kalush Orchestra are among the previous Eurovision stars confirmed to perform at the final, while Frankie Goes To Hollywood will be reuniting for their first performance in 36 years over the weekend and Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Charlotte Church will also be playing in Liverpool’s Eurovision village.