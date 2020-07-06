New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern asked to give advice on Kanye West’s presidential run

New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said she “doesn’t have any advice” for Kanye West, after the rapper announced his intention to run for president of the US.

The rapper announced his bid for president over the weekend and said it was time to “realise the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future”.

But Ardern appeared amused during a press conference on Monday when asked if she had any advice, replying she doesn’t “have any inside information” on his run for president.

“You’re asking me what my advice for Kanye West is?” she said during a press conference on Monday.

“It may not surprise you. I can’t say I have any advice for Kanye West for running for the American presidency.”

While Ardern might not be in a position to give advice, understandingly, Kanye has secured the backing of wife Kim Kardashian, tech mogul Elon Musk and rapper Ty Dolla Sign.

However, his plans for a 2020 presidential run have already been thrown into doubt after it was revealed that he’s already missed several key deadlines.

Despite fancying himself for the top job, it appears that Kanye has already missed the chance to appear on the ballot in six states.

According to Ballotpedia, Kanye failed to register as an independent candidate in North Carolina by 3 March, May 11 in Texas and 26 May in New York. He has also missed the deadline in Maine (1 June), New Mexico (25 June) and Indiana, which requires independent candidates to register by 30 June. However, he is still eligible to register in states such as South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, Colorado and Michigan where the deadlines fall in July. In 2019, West confirmed his intent to run for the presidency in 2024 at a surprise appearance at the annual Fast Company Innovation Festival in New York. “When I run for President in 2024,” West began telling told Yeezy footwear designer Steven Smith before the audience began laughing. West released a new track, ‘Wash Us In The Blood’ last week, which NME called “a glorious return to ‘Yeezus’-era chaos”.