New Zealand’s Six60 announce winter UK and Europe tour

New Zealand band Six60, who recently played one of the world’s largest gigs since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, will tour the UK and Europe this winter.

The pop-rock band made international headlines earlier this month after playing a show to 50,000 people without social distancing in Auckland, New Zealand. It was also the first ever music concert to be held in the Eden Park stadium, home to the country’s renowned national rugby team The All-Blacks.

The band have today (April 26) announced a world tour, which will feature a run of European shows including a huge headline show at Alexandra Palace in London.

Advertisement

Six60 will play:

NOVEMBER

Thursday 18 – Paris, Le Badaboum

Saturday 20 – Amsterdam, Melkweg

Sunday 21 – Hamburg, Knust

Monday 22 – Berlin, Gretchen

Wednesday 24 – Munich, Strom

Thursday 25 – Cologne, Stollwerck

Friday 26 – London, Alexandra Palace

Sunday 28 – Bristol, SWX

November 29 – Manchester, Academy 2

DECEMBER

Thursday 2 – Glasgow, SWG3 Warehouse

Friday 3 – Dublin, The Academy

Speaking to NME back in February about then being the only band in the world on a stadium tour in 2021, Walters said: “We’re under no illusions a COVID case could pop up out of nowhere and put us back into lockdown. There are scares every day which meant that we had to be more strategic and make concessions here and there with the planning.

“We had alternate dates booked just in case and we were worried about ticket sales, but you need to back yourself. It felt so important to have a go because live music is our life. We knew that we were taking a risk, but we wanted to do it for the music and we wanted to instil some hope.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile CubaDupa, New Zealand’s largest outdoor festival, reported an estimated 120,000 attendees when it took place in Wellington last month (March 27).