Listen to NewDad’s exclusive playlist to accompany The Cover

This week’s stars of The Cover on NME, NewDad, have shared a playlist exclusively to accompany the story’s launch – listen to it below.

The Galway-raised, London-based band are on this week’s (December 18) edition of The Cover, a renewal of NME’s commitment to supporting emerging talent across the globe on a weekly basis. Every week, a rising artist will feature on The Cover – you can read NewDad’s profile here.

The band have compiled ‘Songs That Have Captured Our Imagination’, a playlist featuring artists that have inspired their upcoming debut album ‘Madra’. Pixies, Sorry, Nirvana and more all feature. Listen to the full playlist on Spotify below and on Apple Music.

In this week’s Cover, NewDad discusses their upcoming debut album, released January 26. The group told NME why they feel so confident in the new record.

“Recently, I was listening to our early discography and I was like, ‘I don’t know who that is.’ It was almost like an out of body experience,” guitarist Julie Dawson told NME. “But with ‘Madra’, I understood where I was going with the songwriting. I know her.”

Elsewhere, they discuss signing to a major label, a formative experience seeing The Cure in their home county and more.

Read the full Cover story with NewDad here.