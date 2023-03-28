NewJeans label ADOR launches global auditions for new boyband

HYBE Labels subsidiary ADOR, home to K-pop girl group NewJeans, have opened online auditions for a potential new boyband.
Today (March 28), ADOR unveiled several posters and videos on social media and YouTube announcing its ‘The Real Hype Boys’ audition. The label will be accepting online auditions on ador.world from now until 1pm KST on April 14.
An unnamed male trainee as well as the members of NewJeans feature in the promotional video for the auditions, which details the online application period and host countries where in-person auditions will take place.
Per ADOR’s guidelines, the auditions are open to boys born between 2004-2012. The label’s website also states that there are “no limits” to the talents applicants may showcase in their auditions.
Only applicants who pass the online screening will be contacted individually to attend an in-person audition in South Korea, Japan, Thailand, Vietnam, the US, Canada, Australia or New Zealand. See the full list of dates and cities below:
April 2023
Saturday 15 – Seoul, South Korea
Saturday 22 – Daegu, South Korea
Saturday 22 – Gwangju, South Korea
Sunday 23 – Changwon, South Korea
Sunday 23 – Jeonju, South Korea
Saturday 29 – Wonju, South Korea
Saturday 29 – Busan, South Korea
Sunday 30 – Ulsan, South Korea
Sunday 30 – Chuncheon, South Korea
May 2023
Friday 5 – Daejeon, South Korea
Friday 5 – Jeju, South Korea
Sunday 7 – Cheongju, South Korea
Thursday 11 – Tokyo, Japan
Sunday 14 – Osaka, Japan
Wednesday 17 – Fukuoka, Japan
Wednesday 24 – Bangkok, Thailand
Saturday 27 – Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Monday 29 – Hanoi, Vietnam
June 2023
Monday 5 – Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Thursday 8 – Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Thursday 8 – San Francisco, California, USA
Sunday 11 – New York City, New York, USA
Sunday 11 – Los Angeles, California, USA
Sunday 18 – Sydney, New South Wales, Australia
Sunday 18 – Auckland, New Zealand
Wednesday 21 – Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
Earlier this year, NewJeans sat down with NME to discuss their aspirations for the future and what they want from their upcoming releases.
“I want our listeners to be open-minded to new music and have them listen to things that maybe they haven’t heard before,” said member Danielle. Read the full NME cover story with NewJeans here.