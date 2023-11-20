NewJeans’ agency ADOR has launched new global auditions

ADOR, the label behind K-pop girl group NewJeans, has announced its new global auditions.

On November 20, the HYBE Labels subsidiary shared a new poster announcing its auditions, which are open to applicants of all genders and nationalities between the ages of 2004 to 2011.

The official audition site can be viewed here in English, Korean and Japanese. Per instructions on the website, applicants are required to submit a waist-up and full body shot, as well as a one-minute or longer video.

Unlike its previous auditions, which allowed applicants to submit in categories of singing, rapping and dancing, or in a “free category” that includes acting, modelling and vlogging. It also did not stipulate what the audition video should include.

[ADOR AUDITION]

Anyone born between 2004 and 2011

All genders and nationalities are welcome 📍APPLY ON https://t.co/s49npNqsUh 2004~2011 출생

성별, 국적 제한 없음 📍공식 홈페이지 https://t.co/s49npNqsUh에서 지원 pic.twitter.com/Z9XrBX66PH — ADOR (@alldoorsoneroom) November 20, 2023

ADOR is headed by CEO and creative director Min Hee-jin, who previously worked as an art director under K-pop agency SM Entertainment. The label currently only houses five-member girl group NewJeans, who made their debut in 2022 with their self-titled mini-album.

Yesterday (November 19), NewJeans made their Billboard Music Awards debut where they performed two of their hit singles, ‘Super Shy’ and ‘OMG’. The girl group also took home the award for Top Global K-pop Artist later that night.

The group’s most recent release is the song ‘Gods’, which is the official anthem for the 2023 League of Legends World Championship. The quintet, along with virtual boyband Heartsteel, also performed as part of the opening ceremony for its grand finale over the weekend.