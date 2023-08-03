NewJeans beat out ‘Barbie’ soundtrack to debut at Number One on the Billboard 200

K-pop girl group NewJeans have earned their first chart-topping album on the Billboard 200 with their sophomore release ‘Get Up’, besting the all-star Barbie soundtrack.

Billboard recently announced the ranked for the latest Billboard 200 chart, for the week of August 5, 2023. NewJeans entered the chart for the first time with ‘Get Up’, which also debuted at Number One on the list. The quintet are the second K-pop girl group to do so, following BLACKPINK last September with ‘Born Pink’.

According to Billboard, ‘Get Up’ earned 126,500 equivalent album units in the US for the charting week, with a large number of the figure being driven by physical sales of the album. Meanwhile, streaming equivalent albums accounted for 24,500 units, which equals to around 34million on-demand official streams of the mini-album’s six tracks.

Advertisement

NewJeans are the third K-pop act to top the Billboard 200 in 2023. In June, Stray Kids scored their third-straight chart-topping release with ‘5-Star’, while Tomorrow x Together clinched their first with ‘The Name Chapter: Temptation’ in February.

Meanwhile, the Barbie soundtrack – which features songs from Dua Lipa, Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice, FIFTY FIFTY and more – debuted at Number Two with 126,000 equivalent album units. Notably, that’s the biggest week for a film soundtrack since A Star is Born by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper in March 2019, following the Academy Awards in February.

The Barbie soundtrack also recently made history on UK singles chart with the most amount of songs ever in a Top Five. Elsewhere, Greta Gerwig listened to Dua Lipa‘s Barbie song ‘Dance The Night’ “100 times” in one morning, according to Mark Ronson.