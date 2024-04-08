Listen to a preview of NewJeans’ upcoming single ‘Bubble Gum’

K-pop girl group NewJeans have released a preview of their upcoming single, titled ‘Bubble Gum’.

Today (April 8), NewJeans’ upcoming song ‘Bubble Gum’ was featured in newly released commercials for the shampoo brand Essential from Japanese company Kao. Notably, the version of the song used in the advertisement is sung in Japanese and English.

‘Bubble Gum’ was first announced last month, when NewJeans teased their upcoming release plans for 2024. The song will be featured on the single album ‘How Sweet’, which is set to be released on May 24 alongside a title track of the same name.

In June, the girl group will also release a Japanese single album with two songs: ‘Supernatural’ and ‘Right Now’. Additionally, the quintet have also teased plans to embark on a world tour sometime in 2025.

Advertisement

Last month, NewJeans member Danielle was named French luxury fashion house Celine’s newest global ambassador. It’s the third luxury brand Danielle has been linked to, following Yves Saint Laurent Beauty and British luxury fashion house Burberry, per L’Officiel Singapore and Hypebae respectively.

The four other members of NewJeans are also ambassadors for various luxury brand. Minji represents Chanel, Hanni works with Gucci, Haerin is an ambassador for Dior and Hyein signed with Louis Vuitton.

Recommended

The K-pop act also recently won ‘Group of the Year’ at 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards. It’s the first time the trophy has been given out in nearly a decade, following Fifth Harmony in 2015.

In other K-pop news, boyband THE BOYZ have announced their upcoming 2024 ‘Zeneration II’ world tour, featuring concerts in Asia, the US, Europe and more.