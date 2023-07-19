Lollapalooza 2023 to feature dedicated NewJeans space called ‘Bunnyland’

Lollapalooza 2023 is set to feature a dedicated space called ‘Bunnyland’ for fans of K-pop girl group NewJeans.

Lollapalooza 2023 recently revealed on its official website that NewJeans and Spotify are partnering to host ‘Bunnyland’, which is being described as “a dedicated space packed with activities and prizes for fans”.

‘Bunnyland’ is set to be a one-day-only event, on August 3, when NewJeans are set to perform at the festival. “Be on the lookout for exclusive content with NewJeans in celebration of the group’s latest EP, ‘Get Up’,” added the event space’s description.

The official announcement comes just days after Spotify teased ‘Bunnyland’ on Twitter. On July 14, the music streaming service had dropped a video teaser for the event, alongside a new playlist featuring songs from the K-pop girl group.

Lollapalooza 2023 is set to take place from August 3 to 6 at the Grand Park in Chicago, Illinois. The event will be headlined by Billie Eilish and Karol G (Thursday), Kendrick Lamar and The 1975 (Friday), Odesza and Tomorrow X Together (Saturday), and Red Hot Chili Peppers and Lana Del Rey (Sunday).

Tickets for Lollapalooza 2023 are on sale now. Prices range from US$135 for a one-day general admission ticket to $4,350 for a four-day platinum ticket, exclusive of fees and taxes. For more information, head to Ticketmaster.

NewJeans are set to release their sophomore mini-album ‘Get Up’ this Friday (July 21). The record will feature the previously released tracks ‘Super Shy’ and ‘New Jeans’, alongside four other new songs.