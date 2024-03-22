NewJeans’ Danielle is Celine’s newest global ambassador

NewJeans member Danielle has been named French luxury fashion house Celine’s newest global ambassador.

Today (March 22), French luxury fashion house Celine took to its official X (formerly Twitter) account to announce NewJeans’ Danielle as its latest global ambassador. The announcement was accompanied by a black-and-white image of the K-pop idol dressed in clothing from the brand.

DANIELLE CELINE IS PLEASED TO ANNOUNCE THAT DANIELLE FROM NEWJEANS WILL REPRESENT THE HOUSE AS GLOBAL AMBASSADOR.#CELINEXDANIELLE pic.twitter.com/O6dSuYVJvx — CELINE (@celineofficial) March 22, 2024

Danielle’s agency, ADOR, has since shared more about the singer’s new ambassadorship, saying that she “plans to engage in various activities as Celine’s global ambassador [and is] looking forward to the novel synergy that Danielle and Celine will create together”, per Sports Kyunghyang via Soompi.

Celine is the third luxury brand NewJeans’ Danielle has been linked to. Last year, the K-pop idol was named an ambassador of Yves Saint Laurent Beauty and British luxury fashion house Burberry, per L’Officiel Singapore and Hypebae respectively.

The four other members of NewJeans are also ambassadors for various luxury brand. Minji represents Chanel, Hanni works with Gucci, Haerin is an ambassador for Dior and Hyein signed with Louis Vuitton.

In other NewJeans news, the K-pop act recently won ‘Group of the Year’ at 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards. It’s the first time the trophy has been given out in nearly a decade, following Fifth Harmony in 2015.

The quintet also previously teased potential tour and new music on the red carpet of the 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards. “Well, I mean we can’t spoil too much,” said Danielle. “I’m just gonna say that we’re preparing and practicing hard.”