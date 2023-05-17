Hear NewJeans’ Danielle sing of ‘Part of Your World’ for ‘The Little Mermaid’

NewJeans‘ Danielle has released her version of ‘Part of Your World’ for the upcoming live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid.

The new music video features shots of Danielle, dressed in a sparkly light-blue outfit, performing the Korean-language cover, intercut with shots from the upcoming film. Danielle has also been cast as the voice actor for The Little Mermaid‘s lead character Ariel in the Korean version of the upcoming Disney film.

The Little Mermaid is set to be released on May 26 in the United States. The upcoming live-action adaptation of the classic 1989 Disney animated film will star Halle Bailey, of the sister duo Choe x Halle, as Ariel the Mermaid Princess.

In addition, the film will also star Melissa McCarthy as Ursula and Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric. The Little Mermaid feature voice talents from Daveed Diggs, Awkwafina, Jacob Tremblay and more. Watch a trailer for The Little Mermaid here.

Meanwhile, NewJeans are set to hold first-ever fanmeet event in July. The girl group’s upcoming ‘Bunnies Camp’ event will be hosted at the SK Olympic Handball Gymnasium in Seoul on July 1 and 2, and will also be livestreamed online.

NewJeans also recently broke the Guinness World Record for being the fastest K-pop act to hit 1billion streams on Spotify. The quintet reached this milestone in 219 days and with only seven released songs, breaking previous records held by Jungkook of BTS (409 days) and Lisa of BLACKPINK (411 days).

Min Hee-jin, the CEO of the girl group’s label ADOR, previously revealed that the quintet have new music on the way. She hinted that NewJeans’ next release “is scheduled to be released this summer”, though details remain under wraps.