NewJeans are the fastest K-pop act to hit 1billion streams on Spotify

NewJeans have become the fastest K-pop group to reach 1billion streams on Spotify.

The K-pop girl group’s Guinness World Record breaking feat – across both group and solo K-pop acts, regardless of gender – was confirmed by their label ADOR, a subsidiary of HYBE, in a press release.

The quintet reached this milestone in 219 days and with only seven released songs, breaking previous records held by Jungkook of BTS (409 days) and Lisa of BLACKPINK (411 days).

NewJeans’ most streamed songs are ‘Ditto’ and ‘Omg’ with 313.2million and 312.4million as of May 2023, per the official Guinness World Record website.

NewJeans have taken the K-pop industry by storm since their debut in July of 2022 with ‘Attention’. They’ve since charted on the Billboard Hot 100, as well as other major charts across the globe, including the UK, Canada, Australia and more.

The girl group’s latest release is their Coca-Cola collaboration single ‘Zero’. The song came just three months after the release of NewJeans’ single album ‘OMG’, which comprised its title track and the pre-release single ‘Ditto’.

Meanwhile, NewJeans are set to release a new album “this summer”, according to ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin. During an interview with Billboard in early April, Min said that the quintet had recently “finished recording” their upcoming project.

In other NewJeans news, member Haerin has been named Dior’s newest global ambassador. she is the fifth and final member of NewJeans to land an ambassadorship for a high-end luxury fashion house, with the other members representing Chanel, Gucci, Burberry and more.