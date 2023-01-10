NewJeans earn first top 10 entry on Billboard’s Global 200 with ‘Ditto’

Rookie K-pop girl group NewJeans have scored their first-ever Top 10 entry on Billboard Global 200 chart with their B-side track ‘Ditto’.

On January 9, Billboard unveiled its Global 200 chart for the week, which ranks songs based on streaming and sales activity across over 200 territories. In this week’s chart, which is based on data monitored from December 30 to January 5, NewJeans’ ‘Ditto’ landed at number eight, making it the rookie group’s highest entry yet, as well as their first Top 10 song.

While the song was first released on December 19, Billboard shared that ‘Ditto’ had earned 46.5million streams – a 12 per cent increase from the previous week – and sold over 4,000 units (up 41 per cent) in the latest week’s chart, surging to number eight from its previous peak at number 26.

‘Ditto’ is now the third song by NewJeans to chart on the Billboard Global 200 after their debut singles ‘Attention’ and ‘Hype Boy’ peaked at Number 54 and 52 respectively last year. While it is not uncommon for K-pop artists to land on the Global 200, the only other acts with Top 10 entries are BTS, BLACKPINK and Big Bang, as well as soloists from these groups.

Billboard has also released its latest Global Excl. US chart for the same week, which excludes data from the US. ‘Ditto’, which landed at number four on the chart, is NewJeans’ fourth and highest entry on this version of the chart to date, after ‘Hype Boy’, ‘Attention’ and ‘Cookie’ peaked at spots 32, 34 and 198 respectively.

In a four-star review of ‘OMG’, NME’s Rhian Daly wrote that the two-track record is “both a nonchalant shrugging off of the burden of swift success and a steady step forward for a group seemingly already on the path to being K-pop superstars.”

Last week, NewJeans were named to the NME 100 of 2023, NME’s list of 100 emerging artists to look out for this year.