NewJeans drop new song ‘Gods’, the 2023 ‘League of Legends’ Worlds anthem

Riot Games has released ‘Gods’, the new 2023 League of Legends World Championship anthem featuring NewJeans.

According to a press release, ‘Gods’ marks the first time a K-pop act has sung the League of Legends World Championship anthem. The song also marks the 10th anniversary of anthems for the annual esports tournament.

“The 2023 Worlds music video follows the story of Korean pro player Kim ‘Deft’ Hyuk-kyu, from his discovery of League of Legends in high school, to his run at Worlds 2022 alongside his team that overcame all odds to become World Champions,” the press release reads.

Advertisement

‘Gods’ performed by NewJeans, and was written by Riot Games’ principal composer Sebastien Najand along with Mako’s Alex Seaver. The song was originally announced in September, with the girl group teasing it as “a new experience for all of us”.

“It was fun to try a new genre and sound,” shared the group at the time. “Through this collaboration, we are happy to present a song that incorporates both NewJeans’ and League of Legends’ unique colours. We hope it brings you a new sense of empowerment!”

Meanwhile, NewJeans member Hyein recently released her a cover of ‘Slow Dancing’ by HYBE labelmate V, who is also a member of K-pop boyband BTS. The singer also spoke about how the song made her “a little sad”.

In other K-pop news, BLACKPINK member Jennie has announced her new single, titled ‘You & Me’. Notably, the singer had performed ‘You & Me’ several times during the girl group’s ‘Born Pink’ world tour.