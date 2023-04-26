NewJeans’ Haerin named Dior’s newest brand ambassador

South Korean singer Haerin from K-pop girl group NewJeans has been named Dior’s newest global ambassador.

The 16-year-old’s appointment as the French luxury fashion house’s new ambassador was confirmed today by Women’s Wear Daily. According to the official NewJeans Instagram account, Haerin will be a Dior global ambassador for jewellery, and a house ambassador for fashion and beauty.

“This is an opportunity to celebrate the privileged ties binding more than ever the NewJeans singer and Dior. Between elegance and audacity, a unique friendship in the name of creativity,” Dior said in a statement, per WWD.

Haerin’s confirmation as an ambassador for Dior comes shortly after the she was spotted wearing Dior jewellery on the digital cover for the May edition of Vogue Korea, according to WWD.

The singer is also the fifth and final member of NewJeans to land an ambassadorship for a high-end luxury fashion house. Minji represents Chanel, Hanni works with Gucci, Danielle is an ambassador for Burberry and Hyein signed with Louis Vuitton.

Haejin is also the latest K-pop idol to sign with Dior as an ambassador for the brand. Others include BLACKPINK‘s Jisoo, BTS‘ Jimin, Cha Eun-woo of ASTRO and EXO‘s Sehun.

Jimin is also an ambassador for the jewellery brand Tiffany & Co., and recently starred in a brand-new campaign for the brand. The campaign also stars Zöe Kravitz and Gal Gadot.

Meanwhile, RM was previously welcomed to the Bottega Veneta “family” by the brand’s creative director Matthieu Blazy, while Jungkook became the newest global ambassador for Calvin Klein.