NewJeans’ Hyein drops dreamy cover of V’s ‘Slow Dancing’

NewJeans’ Hyein has unveiled a cover of BTS member V’s recent solo single ‘Slow Dancing’.

Hyein has become the third member of NewJeans contribute to the girl group’s recently launched ‘By Jeans’ series of covers on YouTube. For her turn, the K-pop idol decided to share her rendition of ‘Slow Dancing’ by BTS’ V.

“Today, I have the honour of covering V’s song ‘Slow Dancing’. It has a unique, dreamy and very pleasant feeling. So, I think I was very happy while practicing and listening to the song,” Hyein said in an introduction of the track.

The idol also spoke about how some of the song’s lyrics made her “a little sad”. She explained: “I don’t know if I understood it well, but it said, ‘Step over me and go up again / Someone new, got it on, did you?’, I thought it was a bit sad, and I think that part was very emotional.”

Hyein’s cover of ‘Slow Dancing’ remains true to the original track, with a slightly more muted instrumental. “Maybe we could be / Slow dancing, until the morning / We could be romancing / The night away,” she sings in the chorus.

The girl group launched their ‘By Jeans’ YouTube series earlier this month with a cover of another one of V’s songs, ‘Rainy Days’ by Danielle. Last week, member Haerin shared her rendition of brother-sister duo AKMU’s ‘Love Lee’.

Meanwhile, V first released ‘Slow Dancing’ alongside his debut album ‘Layover’ on September 8. The singer notably collaborated with NewJeans’ creative director and ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin for the project’s music, creative direction, rollout and more.