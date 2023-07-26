Listen to NewJeans’ heartwarming cover of IU’s ‘Celebrity’

K-pop girl group NewJeans have performed a cover of singer-songwriter IU’s single ‘Celebrity’.

IU has released the 21st episode of her YouTube music talk show IU’s Palette featuring the rising girl group as guests. During the episode, NewJeans shared a cover of the soloist’s 2021 hit single ‘Celebrity’.

“There were so many reasons [we chose to sing ‘Celebrity’], but first of all, we really love this song plus, because you, IU, are our celebrity,” member Minji told the singer before the group began their performance.

“In the cloudy darkness, don’t forget / That you’re a star, painted with a left hand / Can’t you see how beautiful / A true uniqueness can be / You’re my celebrity,” they sing in the chorus, accompanied by a live band.

Later in the episode, IU also performed a cover of NewJeans’ song ‘Hurt’ from their 2022 self-titled debut EP. She shared that she had chosen to sing the song at the suggestion of her longtime producer Jehwi, who IU revealed was a huge fan of the girl group.

“It was so difficult to cover this song,” IU said after her performance. “I’ve covered numerous songs [for different episodes of IU’s Palette], but this one will remain in my memory as a difficult one.”

Elsewhere in the episode, the NewJeans members took turns sharing their memories with K-pop veteran’s music, with Danielle revealing that listening to IU’s ‘Good Day’ as a child had sparked her love for K-pop.

Meanwhile, Hanni shared that her mother is a fan of the singer and that she had introduced her to IU’s 2017 single ‘Through the Night’, which she also covered on another music talk show, Leemujin Service, earlier this year.

Last week, NewJeans made a comeback with their second mini-album ‘Get Up’. The new six-track EP is led by three title tracks, ‘Super Shy’, ‘Cool With You’ and ‘ETA’, and was accompanied by the release of six different music videos. The visual for B-side track ‘ASAP’ was released today at Midnight KST.