NewJeans’ label ADOR says it will take legal action against “malicious activities” targeting the girl group

HYBE sublabel ADOR says it will take legal action “on a regular basis” against perpetrators of “malicious activities”, including defamation, targeting its new girl group NewJeans.

The label uploaded a notice on its official Twitter account yesterday (August 10) announcing its plans to begin initiating legal action against individuals found to have produced malicious content against the K-pop girl group. ADOR encouraged fans of the group to report such incidents to the company for further action.

“Our company has decided to initiate and continue legal proceedings on a regular basis against perpetrators of malicious activities targeting NewJeans and any content by the company including ill-intentioned criticism, the spread of groundless information and defamation,” ADOR’s English statement read.

Advertisement

“We ask you to report such activities, including malicious posts, to the official ADOR email hotline for legal affairs (protect@ador.world),” continued the label, before going on to share the encouraged procedure fans should use to email the company. “We ask that you actively report any malicious activities and posts targeting NewJeans.”

“We will initiate legal proceedings based on evidence submitted by our fans as well as collected through our internal monitoring efforts, and no settlements or leniency will be extended to the perpetrators of such activities,” said ADOR. “We will continue to work to ensure that the rights of our artists are fully protected.”

[Notice] Information on How to Report Artists’ Rights Infringement Actions pic.twitter.com/KyLvG1q7Cr — ADOR (@alldoorsoneroom) August 10, 2022

ADOR’s statement comes over a week after NewJeans – consisting of members Danielle, Hanni, Haerin, Hyein and Minji – released their self-titled debut mini-album on August 1. The record included the songs ‘Attention’, ‘Hurt’, ‘Hype Boy’ and ‘Cookie’, which were shared on YouTube with accompanying videos.

Prior to its official release, according to Hankuk Ilbo, NewJeans’ debut project notched 444,000 preorders in four days, setting a new record for the highest number of stock pre-orders achieved by any girl group’s debut album in history.