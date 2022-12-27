NewJeans, LE SSERAFIM and other rookie girl groups cover hits by Wonder Girls, Girls’ Generation and more

Rookie K-pop girl groups NewJeans, LE SSERAFIM, IVE and NMIXX have performed covers of hits by iconic senior acts at this year’s Gayo Daejeon festival.

On December 24, SBS aired its 2022 Gayo Daejeon year-end festival, at which several K-pop acts performed their latest hits as well as never-before-seen performances. In one special segment of the show, rookie girl groups NewJeans, LE SSERAFIM, IVE and NMIXX took to the stage to perform songs by top girl groups.

Following a brief introduction by each act, quintet NewJeans performed a bubbly Y2K-inspired rendition of Wonder Girls’ 2007 hit single ‘Tell Me’, from their debut studio album ‘The Wonder Years’.

This was followed by IVE’s cover of KARA’s 2008 single ‘Pretty Girl’, which featured a new disco-inspired instrumental reminiscent of their latest single ‘After LIKE’. Meanwhile, LE SSERAFIM remixed Girls’ Generation’s ‘The Boys’ with their own May 2022 debut single ‘Fearless’.

The series of covers was capped off by JYP girl group NMIXX’s rendition of BLACKPINK’s 2020 single ‘How You Like That’ from their debut studio record ‘THE ALBUM’.

NMIXX, NewJeans and LE SSERAFIM also performed their respective debut singles ‘O.O’, ‘Attention’ and ‘Fearless’ later that night, while IVE unveiled a ballad version of ‘After LIKE’, followed by a Christmas-inspired remix of their April 2022 single ‘Love Dive’.

Among the four rookie acts, NewJeans, LE SSERAFIM and IVE all made two entries each on NME’s 25 best K-pop songs of 2022, with NewJeans’ ‘Hype Boy’ topping the list.