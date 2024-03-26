NewJeans make surprise new single album announcement and tease 2025 world tour

NewJeans have made a surprise announcement of two new single albums and a 2025 world tour – find all details below.

The K-pop girl group have been teasing new music since the beginning of this month, and have unveiled not one, but two new single albums. NewJeans shared the announcement via their app Phoning, where they revealed the first single album will drop on May 24, and then on June 21.

The first single album will be called ‘How Sweet’ and will feature its title track and another song called ‘Bubble Gum’. Then, they will release a Japanese single album to mark their official debut in Japan, with a title track called ‘Supernatural’ and a second song called ‘Right Now’. Both single albums will include instrumental versions of their two songs.

To celebrate, NewJeans will hold a two-day fan-meet concert called the ‘Bunnies Camp 2024’ on June 26 and 27 at the Tokyo Dome.

Finally, NewJeans have also announced they will embark on a world tour in 2025. Dates have not yet been released for this tour.

NME spoke with NewJeans last year, where they opened up about their Y2K revivalism: “It’s kind of like bringing back the old trends from maybe when our parents were our age,” Hanni said.

“I like that whole cycle of trends being connected. And also, it means that our parents can kind of connect to the Y2K trend because of all the retro, ’90s styling and stuff. For that to be a part of our music and image also leaves us a lot of room for creative expansion as well. It doesn’t really hold us into one area.”

We also reviewed their debut EP ‘Get Up’ last year, which we gave five stars: “As first years go, NewJeans’ had been nothing short of a dream even before ‘Get Up’. Now, though, with six more flawless songs and yet more songwriting credits for Haerin and Danielle, they’re capping off their first 12 months and introducing the next round in divine style.

“Thanks to this mini-album, all eyes will continue to be on them and we couldn’t be more excited to see where they go next.”