Hear a preview of NewJeans’ sophomore mini-album ‘Get Up’

NewJeans are set to make their return next month with their sophomore mini-album ‘Get Up’.

Today (June 19), NewJeans’ label ADOR announced that NewJeans will be making their return with new music in July. The girl group are set to release two pre-release songs on July 7, before the mini-album ‘Get Up’ comes out in its entirety on July 21.

‘Get Up’ will feature six new songs from the girl group, including three “lead tracks” – ‘Super Shy’, ‘ETA’ and ‘Cool With You’ – and B-sides ‘New Jeans’, ‘Get Up’ and ‘ASAP’. All songs are set to receive music videos, including a “one-of-a-kind partnership with a global brand and a surprise guest appearance”.

In addition, the project’s opening track ‘New Jeans’ will also be accompanied by a “special music video” that will be a collaboration with the popular animated TV series The Powerpuff Girls, in celebration of the show’s 25th anniversary.

The songs ‘New Jeans’ and ‘Super Shy’ are set to be released on July 7 first, while ‘Get Up’ will drop on July 27. Listen to a preview of one of NewJeans’ new songs below.

Last month, NewJeans teamed up with Jon Batiste, J.I.D, Camilo and Cat Burns on the song ‘Be Who You Are (Real Magic)’, which launched the second season of drink band Coca-Cola’s Coke Studio.

Meanwhile, NewJeans member Danielle previously released her version of ‘Part of Your World’ for the live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid. Danielle is the voice actor for lead character Ariel in the Korean version of the Disney film.

The K-pop girl group also recently became the fastest K-pop act to hit 1billion streams on Spotify, reaching the milestone in 219 days and with only seven released songs. They broke previous records held by Jungkook of BTS (409 days) and Lisa of BLACKPINK (411 days).