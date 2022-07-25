New HYBE girl group NewJeans unveil music videos for ‘Hype Boy’ and ‘Hurt’

NewJeans, the latest girl group to debut under HYBE’s ADOR label, have released music videos for their new B-side tracks ‘Hype Boy’ and ‘Hurt’.

Following the five-member K-pop act’s debut with ‘Attention’ on July 22, NewJeans have released videos for two more B-sides from their forthcoming self-titled EP, due out digitally on August 1 at 6pm KST.

The first of the two tracks, ‘Hype Boy’ was unveiled on July 23 at midnight KST, accompanied by an ‘Intro’ music video, which linked to four videos that were unlisted on the group’s channel for the first 24 hours.

The storylines of the clips occur concurrently, each focusing on a different member of the quintet and their respective love interests – with the exception of Danielle and Haerin, who share a music video.

Earlier today (July 25), NewJeans shared their third song, the acoustic pop number ‘Hurt’, alongside a similarly stripped-down visual, featuring close-ups of the girl group.

The fourth and final track from the girl group’s debut release, ‘Cookie’, will arrive alongside the EP’s digital release on August 1. According to a press release from HYBE, three of four tracks will act as the “title songs” for the record. Their self-titled record will also be released physically the following week on August 8.

Additionally, NewJeans have launched a new app named Phoning, which is now available on iOS and Android. The app includes previously-unreleased photos of the group, along with a calendar detailing their upcoming release dates and promotional roll-outs.

ADOR’s CEO and head producer Min Hee-jin had teased the debut of NewJeans in an interview earlier this year. Min explained that the group would “present the direction I’ve had specific plans for a new girl group for a long time”.

The five-piece are also Min’s first “major” project since joining HYBE’s ranks in 2019, according to a report from Korea JoongAng Daily. Min was notably a visual director with SM Entertainment prior, where she had been in charge of the creative direction of some of K-pop’s biggest acts, such as Girls’ Generation, f(x), Red Velvet, SHINee and EXO.