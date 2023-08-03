NewJeans prepares for Lollapalooza by watching Billie Eilish: “We love her energy”

NewJeans have told NME that they find inspiration for their performances by watching other artists, specifically Billie Eilish.

Chatting with NME after their Lollapalooza 2023 set, NewJeans – consisting of members Hyein, Danielle, Minji, Hanni and Haerin – explained that they all watched Eilish perform together in Brazil as a way to gain inspiration for their performance.

“We watched Billie Eilish all together in Brazil but we watched a lot of other artists and performers, especially at Lollapalooza because the scale is incredible and it’s our first time performing so we need to be ready,” shared Danielle.

Advertisement

After being asked about who their dream festival headliner would be, the group immediately said Eilish.

“Billie Eilish. We’ve watched a lot of her videos and got so much inspiration. We also love her energy and her songs,” said Minji.

NewJeans are set to play the famous Chicago music festival on it’s opening day (July 3), the same day that the ‘Happier Than Ever’ singer is set to headline.

The K-pop group released their latest EP ‘Get Up’ last month. In a five-star review of the EP, NME shared: “As first years go, NewJeans’ had been nothing short of a dream even before ‘Get Up’. Now, though, with six more flawless songs and yet more songwriting credits for Haerin and Danielle, they’re capping off their first 12 months and introducing the next round in divine style. Thanks to this mini-album, all eyes will continue to be on them and we couldn’t be more excited to see where they go next.”

In other news, New Jeans recently earned their first chart-topping album on the Billboard 200 with ‘Get Up’, besting the all-star Barbie soundtrack.

Advertisement

The quintet are the second K-pop girl group to do so, following BLACKPINK last September with ‘Born Pink’.

They also recently shared a performance of their new single ‘Cool With You’, accompanied by a live band.

The performance was in collaboration with K-pop YouTube series It’s Live. The members’ vocals remain true to the original, though its live instrumental is more upbeat.