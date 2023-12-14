NewJeans to perform at this year’s ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’

K-pop girl group NewJeans have been announced as part of the line-up for this year’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, taking place in New York City.

The reveal was made earlier today (December 14) on NewJeans’ social media, announcing that the group will be join the annual New Year’s Eve television special to usher in the new year. In their announcement, NewJeans revealed that they will be performing two of their hit songs – ‘Super Shy’ and ‘ETA’ – live from Seoul, South Korea.

This will make NewJeans the first-ever K-pop female act to be part of the line-up for Dick Clark’s, and the fourth K-pop act overall, following BTS, J-hope and Tomorrow X Together. ABC’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve will air on December 31 at 8pm EST / January 1, 2024 at 10am KST.

We're so excited to join the global New Year's @RockinEve celebration to perform "Super Shy" and "ETA" from South Korea!

Tune in December 31 at 8/7c on @ABCNetwork!

🔗 https://t.co/xJzBFpETvT

📍 @ABCNetwork#NewJeans #뉴진스 #RockinEve… pic.twitter.com/D8YQ8ajxBi — NewJeans (@NewJeans_ADOR) December 13, 2023

In other NewJeans news, the HYBE girl group were the biggest winners at this year’s MAMA Awards, taking home a total of four trophies from the ceremony: Best Female Group, Best Dance Performance Female Group, Song of the Year and Artist of the Year. Both the Song and Artist of the Year awards are considered Daesangs, which are considered the most prestigious awards to be presented in the K-pop industry.

NewJeans’ hit single ‘Super Shy’ was also recently named the second best song of 2023 by NME, in an annual ranking of the best releases of the year. NME’s Jenessa Williams praised the group of their “near flawless run of singles (and iconic dance routines)”, and described ‘Super Shy’ as “a bouncy, longing look at a crush which feels light as air under the hyperpop tutelage of co-writer Erika de Casier.”