Watch NewJeans perform ‘Super Shy’ and ‘OMG’ at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards

NewJeans have made their first Billboard Music Awards appearance with a special medley performance of their hit songs ‘Super Shy’ and ‘OMG’.

The K-pop girl group kicked things off with an energetic performance of ‘Super Shy’, dressed in schoolgirl outfits, reminiscent of Britney Spears‘ iconic ‘…Baby One More Time’ music video.

Following a quick consume change, NewJeans returned to the stage with a funky remix of their viral hit single ‘OMG’. Watch the K-pop girl group’s 2023 Billboard Music Awards performance below:

In an interview with Women’s Wear Daily prior to the performance, NewJeans member Hanni said that the quintet had “practiced a lot and made sure we were all on the same page regarding the type of energy and the performance we wanted to portray”.

Speaking of their schoolgirl stage outfits, Hyein said that they “highlight each member’s individuality”. Meanwhile, Hanni added that it “it represents [our] personality and image on stage. All while keeping us in line with the same theme and vibe of clothing as a group”.

Elsewhere during the night, NewJeans also took home the award for Top Global K-Pop Artist, besting the likes of Stray Kids, TXT, TWICE and BTS’ Jimin. Minji said that the win serves as “a reminder to us of all the love and support we receive from our fans, Bunnies”, per Billboard.

“We would like to thank our company ADOR, our family and everyone who has helped us behind the scenes, especially our producer Min Hee-jin,” Danielle added during their acceptance speech.

In other news, the casting agent who discovered NewJeans member Minji said that the singer was “not desperate” to become a K-pop star at the beginning. “Yet, I clearly saw the potential in her as soon as I met her,” he added.

Meanwhile, NewJeans teamed up with Riot Games for the song ‘Gods’ in October 2023. The track is the new 2023 League of Legends World Championship anthem.