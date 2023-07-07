NewJeans transform into ‘The Powerpuff Girls’ in ‘New Jeans’ MV

K-pop girl group NewJeans have released the music video for ‘New Jeans’, the opening track of their upcoming sophomore mini-album ‘Get Up’.

The clip opens with the girl group arguing with each other in a house that draws inspiration from the home of The Powerpuff Girls. NewJeans then suddenly find themselves transformed into animated characters, drawn in the style of the animated superheroes.

In addition to the classic hand-drawn style of the original The Powerpuff Girls series, the girl group are also rendered in 3D, polygons, pixel art and more for the video.

Advertisement

“New hair, new tee / NewJeans, do you see? / Make it feel like a game / Look at us, we go on and on again / We’ll go on to the end,” they sing on the chorus of ‘New Jeans’. The music video for the song was made in collaboration and celebration of The Powerpuff Girls‘ 25th anniversary.

‘Get Up’ will be released in its entirety on July 21. In addition to ‘New Jeans’, the record will also include the songs ‘Super Shy’, ‘ETA’, ’Cool With You’, ‘Get Up’ and ‘ASAP’, with all six songs on the mini-album set to receive music videos.

Meanwhile, NewJeans recently performed ‘ETA’ live for the first time during their ‘Bunnies Camp’ fanmeeting in Seoul on July 1. The song is one of three lead tracks from ‘Get Up’, alongside ‘Super Shy’ and ‘Cool With You’.

Last month, NewJeans teamed up with Jon Batiste, J.I.D, Camilo and Cat Burns on the song ‘Be Who You Are (Real Magic)’, which launched the second season of drink band Coca-Cola’s Coke Studio.