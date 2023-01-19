K-pop rookies NewJeans break into US and UK song charts with ‘Ditto’

Six months after their debut, K-pop rookies NewJeans have broken into the song charts in both the US and UK with their song ‘Ditto’.

On January 18, the quintet’s song ‘Ditto’ debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 chart at Number 96 (after becoming their first top 10 entry on Billboard’s Global 200). Other K-pop artists who have also charted on the Hot 100 are BTS, Wonder Girls, BLACKPINK and TWICE.

The week before, the UK’s Official Charts revealed its Official Singles Chart for the week of January 13 to January 19, on which NewJeans’ song ‘Ditto’ debuted at Number 95. Other K-pop artists who have landed on the Official Singles Chart include BTS, BLACKPINK and TWICE.

NewJeans, who were named to the NME 100 of 2023, first dropped ‘Ditto’ as a pre-release single on December 19. It was later included in NewJeans’ January 2 single album ‘OMG’.

In a four-star review of ‘OMG’, NME’s Rhian Daly praised ‘Ditto’s “simultaneously misty and ethereal and energetically exciting” sound, adding that the record is a “steady step forward for a group seemingly already on the path to being K-pop superstars.”

Last year, NME named two of NewJeans’ three debut singles – namely ‘Attention’ and ‘Hype Boy’ – among the 25 best K-pop songs of 2022. The latter track topped the list, where it was praised for its ability to “bring joy whenever and wherever – a simply flawless shoo-in for the best K-pop song of the year.”