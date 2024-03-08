NewJeans win ‘Group of the Year’ at 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards: “This is something we really don’t take for granted”

K-pop stars NewJeans attended the 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards to receive the ‘Group of the Year’ award, saying it was “something we really don’t take for granted”.

This year’s Billboard Women in Music awards ceremony took place on the evening of March 6 at Los Angeles’ YouTube Theater, with NewJeans named Group of the Year at the ceremony, making them the first-ever K-pop group to have done so in the awards’ history.

After receiving their trophy from country musician Lainey Wilson, Australian-Vietnamese member Hanni expressed in her acceptance speech how starstruck she was to be in the same room with artists the group look up to.

Advertisement

“To be here today celebrating Women’s History Month and to participate in an awards show that’s overflowing with such amazing artists is so surreal and it’s hard to believe we’re in the same room as you all,” Hanni said. “I’d like to thank all the artists that are here because without your music, I don’t think we would have been able to grow up so inspired. Our love and passion for music has grown so much, thanks to you all.”

She also went on to thank Billboard for the award, adding: “To be part of the music industry today is something we really don’t take for granted, and it wouldn’t have been possible without a lot of help from people and all the support we received.”

Bandmate Danielle added on to her previous comments, telling the audience that NewJeans have been “so incredibly blessed” this past year. “We got to experience so many new and exciting things. It’s just been the best year,” the singer gushed. “We are so grateful to be in a room with so many amazing artists that we look up to, and we will try our hardest to learn from our mistakes, grow as a group and just keep pushing forward.”

Aside from their acceptance of the Group of the Year award, NewJeans – completed by Minji, Haerin and Hyein – were also a part of the night’s performing line-up with a mash-up of two of their hit songs, ‘Super Shy’ and ‘ETA’ from their 2023 mini-album ‘Get Up’. The quintet performed and received their award alongside the likes of Charli XCX, Ice Spice, Victoria Monét, Tems and more.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, NewJeans also teased a tour and new music being in the works during a brief interview at the awards’ red carpet. When asked about touring plans, Danielle shared, “Well, I mean we can’t spoil too much. I’m just gonna say that we’re preparing and practicing hard.”

She also added that NewJeans “can’t wait to share new music with everyone”, however a release window have yet to be disclosed by the group or their label.