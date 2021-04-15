Newly renovated music venue Forum Birmingham is launching this summer

A newly renovated music venue in Birmingham, Forum Birmingham, is set to officially open in the summer.

The city centre venue, located at 52-54 Dale End, has previously operated under the names of The Ballroom, the Hummingbird and the Carling Academy Birmingham. The likes of Nirvana, Arctic Monkeys and the late Amy Winehouse have all performed at the venue in the past.

The launch of Forum Birmingham in the summer will see the building reopening once again as a 3500-capacity music venue, with a host of line-ups set to be announced at the end of the month – pre-sale tickets and further information will be available from here.

Advertisement

Slowthai was the first act to be announced to be playing at the Forum Birmingham, with the rapper set to stop at the venue on his 2022 UK and Ireland tour.

New owners Global Venues say they have “extensively renovated and modernised the space” in order for the Forum Birmingham “to become one of the UK’s landmark music venues”.

Upgrades to the building include the restoration of the original woven wooden sprung dance floor, a new sound system and “cutting-edge visuals” provided by DMX Productions, the production team behind stages at Glastonbury and Global Gathering festival.

“Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, a quarter of a million people in the West Midlands worked in the culture, media and night-time industries, and the relaunch of this historic venue in Birmingham will help to refuel this damaged part of our local economy,” Global Venues’ Billy Chauhan said in a statement.

“We’re also extremely passionate about preserving Birmingham’s musical heritage, and our work culminates with Forum Birmingham.”

Advertisement

The Streets are set to mark the potential end of the UK’s coronavirus restrictions on June 21 with a week of gigs in Digbeth in their native Birmingham.