Watch these newlyweds make an epic entrance at their wedding reception to a BABYMETAL song

Here’s how these Japanese newlyweds entered their wedding reception with a bang: Walking out to a BABYMETAL song.

In a video uploaded to Twitter earlier this week by user @yuckin_rock, Billboard reports, the Japanese couple walked out for the first time as husband and wife by recreating a routine from BABYMETAL’s live show.

The bride and groom appeared brandishing custom black BABYMETAL flags, with one that read ‘God Metal’ in the style of the group’s logo. The pair then slow-marched their way to the dancefloor to the tune of BABYMETAL’s 2015 single ‘Road To Resistance’ as guests laughed and cheered them on.

Last week, BABYMETAL’s Su-Metal and Moametal sat down with NME to discuss their third album ‘Metal Galaxy’, which arrived earlier this month. “I feel that this album is the first step to the future of metal,” Su-Metal said. “Also this album reflects our determination of how we will move forward.”

‘Metal Galaxy’ is the Japanese metal sensations’ third studio full-length and their first record as a duo, following former member Yuimetal’s departure late last year. Speaking of Yuimetal’s decision to leave the group, Su-Metal recently told Kerrang! that they wanted to “fully support” their bandmate’s choices and also “continue the tradition” of BABYMETAL.

“There’s just no one like Yuimetal, so it’s not an easy replacement,” she said. “That’s why we decided – Su-Metal and Moametal – to form the core of BABYMETAL.”

In a three-star review of BABYMETAL’s latest effort, NME’s Andrew Trendell wrote that the LP is filled with “shamelessly unpredictable and giddy joy” and “continues [the group’s] voyage from the sublime to the ridiculous – and back again – and will prove as divisive as ever”.