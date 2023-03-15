NF announces new album ‘HOPE’ with defiant new single ‘Motto’

NF has released the new single ‘Motto’ ahead of his upcoming album, ‘HOPE’. Check it out below

The single comes accompanied by a music video directed by Patrick Tohill, showing the Michigan rapper attending a mock industry awards show, where hundreds of his fans from around the world volunteered to be extras, to show his wittier side.

“I could write a record full of radio songs, do a bunch of features that my label would love,” raps the MC, real name Nate Feuerstein, on the song, planting his flag in the ground. “Sounds like a nightmare if you ask me, went from my bedroom to the big leagues.”

‘Motto’ is the second single NF has released from the upcoming album, following the titular track ‘Hope’ which reached 32 million global streams in its first week and sets ‘HOPE’ up to be NF’s biggest-selling record to date.

The album is 14 tracks long and has only two features; lyrical rapper Cordae and pop singer Julia Michaels.

Talking about his new album on Twitter, NF told fans: “I don’t take this long on albums because I want to. Each album, my perfectionism has gotten worse.”

He continued: “This project I’ve experienced a lot of OCD obsessions that use to help me in the past but now have increased to an unhealthy level. That being said, I’m really excited to share it.”

In 2019, NF spoke to NME about his career. “I always expect the worst,” he said. “I’m like a pessimist to the highest level, but I was hoping that we would sell a lot of records and that the fans would show up.”

‘HOPE’ will be NF’s fifth album and will be his first since 2019’s platinum-selling ‘The Search’. However, NF hasn’t released a feature-length record since the 2021 mixtape ‘CLOUDS (THE MIXTAPE)’.

‘HOPE’ comes out on April 7 via NF Real Music/Virgin Music/EMI Records. Check out the tracklist below.

1. ‘HOPE’

2. ‘MOTTO’

3. ‘CAREFUL’ (featuring Cordae)

4. ‘MAMA’

5. ‘HAPPY’

6. ‘PANDEMONIUM’

7. ‘SUFFICE’

8. ‘GONE’ (featuring Julia Michaels)

9. ‘BULLET’

10. ‘TURN MY BACK’

11. ‘MISTAKE’

12. ‘LET EM PRAY’

13. ‘RUNNING’